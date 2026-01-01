Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Crans-Montana: Bar Fire Claims Lives

A devastating fire at 'Le Constellation' bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. The incident, possibly sparked by an explosion, led to the closure of the area and implementation of a no-fly zone. Over 100 patrons were present during the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 13:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic fire erupted at the 'Le Constellation' bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana, southwestern Switzerland, killing several and injuring others, according to Swiss police.

The blaze, which started at 1:30 a.m. local time, is believed to have been caused by an explosion. Authorities have sealed off the area, imposing a no-fly zone as they investigate the mysterious cause of the fire.

Reports indicate more than 100 people were in the bar at the time of the explosion, highlighting the scale of the emergency response required by Swiss police and rescue teams.

