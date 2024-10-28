Boeing Takes $19 Billion Flight: Stock Offering Amid Crisis

Boeing has embarked on a $19 billion stock offering, a decision driven by the urgent need to strengthen its finances amidst a prolonged workers' strike and persistent safety issues.

The aerospace giant's strategy involves selling 90 million shares of common stock along with $5 billion in depositary shares linked to convertible preferred stock.

This financial maneuver aims to stabilize Boeing's fiscal standing, preserve its credit rating, and tackle growing debt challenges exacerbated by labor disputes and production halts.

(With inputs from agencies.)