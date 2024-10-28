Left Menu

ArcelorMittal South Africa Rejects Green Buyout Proposal

ArcelorMittal South Africa declined a 19-billion rand buyout offer from Networth Investments, aiming to revitalize the country's steel industry via green technologies. The firm disputed the authenticity of the bid. CEO Harold Vermaak planned a strategic company overhaul to focus on high-value stainless steel production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:33 IST
ArcelorMittal South Africa Rejects Green Buyout Proposal
  • Country:
  • South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA) has turned down a 19-billion rand acquisition proposal from local entity Networth Investments. Networth aimed to breathe new life into the struggling South African steel industry by implementing cutting-edge green technology and shifting focus to more lucrative stainless-steel production, drawing inspiration from successful models in India.

Networth CEO Harold Vermaak disclosed to Business Report their intention to acquire a majority of AMSA's shares, including a portion held by international investors, via a leveraged buyout. However, AMSA dismissed the offer as neither firm nor bona fide. Vermaak envisioned transforming AMSA's operations towards higher-value production, supported by vendor finance from European steel partners and a strategic offtake agreement.

Despite AMSA's ongoing financial challenges, including significant losses and debts, Vermaak believed enhancing the steel industry through innovation and collaboration could spur economic growth, job creation, and increased exports of green steel. AMSA's spokesman cited market downturns and rising costs as reasons for the refusal, indicating the steel sector's persistent difficulties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024