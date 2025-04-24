Left Menu

New Parking Facility to Revolutionize Ayodhya Tourism

A new open surface parking facility will be constructed near the Ram temple in Ayodhya to alleviate traffic and enhance the experience for visitors. With a capacity for 475 vehicles, the project includes a multi-storey building with shops and dormitories, aiming to boost local businesses and tourism.

Updated: 24-04-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:39 IST
New Parking Facility to Revolutionize Ayodhya Tourism
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to construct a modern open surface parking facility near the Ram temple, aiming to improve the pilgrim experience. The project will be developed on 35 acres of government land at Manjha Jamthara, with an estimated cost of Rs 16,557.74 lakh.

Managed by the Public Works Department's CD-2 unit, the facility will accommodate up to 475 vehicles and aims to streamline traffic in Ayodhya, especially amid a surge in visitors after the temple's inauguration. The five-storey building will also feature two dormitories and thirteen shops, thus supporting local businesses.

The state government emphasizes that the new constructions are a critical step toward transforming Ayodhya into a world-class religious and tourist destination. Additional approved infrastructure projects in Ayodhya include roads, bridges, hotels, and other public amenities to cater to the rising demand.

