Delhi Government's Robust Strategy to Combat Monsoon Waterlogging

As part of its proactive approach to bolster civic infrastructure and address seasonal challenges, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a crucial follow-up meeting with Public Works Department (PWD) officials on Thursday. The session, attended by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, took place at the Secretariat, focusing on assessing the effectiveness of recent measures aimed at curtailing waterlogging and road-related problems in the city.

During the meeting, officials provided updates on various initiatives designed to prevent urban flooding before the monsoon, including desilting of drainage systems, repair of potholes, and the installation of additional pumps at strategic low-lying locations. The Delhi government has urged citizens to actively participate by reporting any drainage or road-related issues using dedicated helplines and apps.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting 'above-normal' rainfall for the upcoming monsoon, CM Rekha Gupta reassured residents of Delhi's preparedness to tackle waterlogging issues. "We're at the Minto Bridge, commonly affected during rains, and this time, our preparations aim to avert such problems," Gupta told ANI, showcasing automatic pumps designed for quick and operator-free drainage.

