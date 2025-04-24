Left Menu

U.S. and Vietnam Push for Progress in Reciprocal Trade Relations

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Vietnam's Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien committed to advancing reciprocal trade. They discussed expanding market access and addressing unfair trade practices in a virtual meeting, promising to continue technical talks in the coming days.

In a recent virtual meeting, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and his Vietnamese counterpart, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, expressed their shared commitment to advancing reciprocal trade relations between their nations.

According to a statement from Greer's office, the discussions centered around expanding market access and tackling unfair trade practices. Both officials agreed on the urgency of making swift progress in these areas.

Following their talks, the representatives instructed their teams to engage in technical discussions over the coming days, setting a proactive course for improving trade ties and overcoming existing barriers.

