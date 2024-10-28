DTDC Express Unveils Festive Bonanza for Employees

Logistics provider DTDC Express has announced a festive season bonanza for its operational staff and delivery associates, featuring expanded benefits and reward programs. Notably, the company has increased group accident insurance coverage by 400%.

The initiative targets financial security, health and wellness, and employee engagement. It includes an annual bonus, a performance-driven delivery incentive, and an attendance bonus to acknowledge dedication during Diwali.

The program also offers a biker referral scheme, supporting DTDC's growth. These efforts are designed to create a robust financial safety net for employees and their families amidst the high demand of the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)