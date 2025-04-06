Left Menu

Tariff Turmoil: Indian Seafood Exports Face Roadblock to US Market

The Seafood Exporters Association of India warns that new reciprocal tariffs by the USA threaten India's $2.5 billion seafood export industry. High duties could allow Ecuador to surpass India as the leading shrimp supplier. The Indian government is considering strategies to mitigate the impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-04-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 10:30 IST
Tariff Turmoil: Indian Seafood Exports Face Roadblock to US Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The president of the Seafood Exporters Association of India, G Pawan Kumar, has expressed deep concern over the new reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, which threaten to disrupt India's significant seafood exports to the US, valued at $2.5 billion annually.

Kumar highlighted that shrimp, constituting 92% of seafood exports to the US, could see a dramatic adverse impact. He warned that Ecuador, currently subjected to just a 10% tariff, is poised to overtake India as the US's largest shrimp supplier.

With the tariffs set to take effect on April 9, as 2,000 containers of seafood head to the US, Kumar anticipates that the extra duties will impose a financial burden estimated at Rs 600 crores on Indian exporters. The Andhra Pradesh government is crafting strategies to address these tariffs and explore alternative markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025