India's Lifeline: Operation Brahma Assists Quake-Hit Myanmar

India dispatched 31 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Myanmar, supporting relief missions after a devastating earthquake. The aid, transported via C-17 aircraft, is part of 'Operation Brahma', which includes an Indian army field hospital in Mandalay. Over 3,000 lives have been lost as rescue efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 10:35 IST
In a swift humanitarian response, India dispatched 31 tonnes of aid to Myanmar following a catastrophic earthquake that struck last week. This effort, part of 'Operation Brahma', underscores New Delhi's commitment to assisting its neighbor during this crisis.

The relief goods, airlifted by a C-17 Globemaster aircraft, took off from Hindon airbase, carrying essential supplies for an Indian army field hospital stationed in Myanmar. This operation comes as part of comprehensive efforts to provide immediate relief and support to the quake-hit areas.

The devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar claimed more than 3,000 lives, prompting India to mount a swift and coordinated relief mission. As the rescue operations continue, India's field hospital in Mandalay remains pivotal in providing medical care and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

