India's Lifeline: Operation Brahma Assists Quake-Hit Myanmar

In a swift humanitarian response, India dispatched 31 tonnes of aid to Myanmar following a catastrophic earthquake that struck last week. This effort, part of 'Operation Brahma', underscores New Delhi's commitment to assisting its neighbor during this crisis.

The relief goods, airlifted by a C-17 Globemaster aircraft, took off from Hindon airbase, carrying essential supplies for an Indian army field hospital stationed in Myanmar. This operation comes as part of comprehensive efforts to provide immediate relief and support to the quake-hit areas.

The devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar claimed more than 3,000 lives, prompting India to mount a swift and coordinated relief mission. As the rescue operations continue, India's field hospital in Mandalay remains pivotal in providing medical care and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)