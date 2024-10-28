Left Menu

Gujarat Welcomes World: Modi and Sanchez Inaugurate India's First Private Military Aircraft Facility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez held a roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat. They inaugurated Tata's Advanced Systems facility, marking India's first private final assembly line for military aircraft. The facility will develop 40 C-295 aircraft, enhancing India's aerospace industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:37 IST
Gujarat Welcomes World: Modi and Sanchez Inaugurate India's First Private Military Aircraft Facility
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to India's aerospace industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez came together in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday to inaugurate Tata's Advanced Systems facility.

The leaders traveled the city in an open jeep, participating in a vibrant roadshow that spotlighted India's cultural diversity. Thousands of enthusiasts gathered to witness the spectacle from the airport to the Tata aircraft complex.

This new facility, tasked with manufacturing the advanced C-295 military aircraft, symbolizes India's growing private sector involvement in defense production. A total of 40 aircraft will be constructed, while Airbus is set to deliver 16 directly. The initiative integrates Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, and various SMEs, fostering a comprehensive aerospace ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

