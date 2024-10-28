Left Menu

Bharti Airtel's Remarkable Surge in Profits and Strategic Leadership Shift

Bharti Airtel reported a 168% rise in net profit for the September quarter. Key leadership changes were announced, with Gopal Vittal becoming Executive Vice Chairman in 2026. Shashwat Sharma will be the new MD and CEO. India's business showed strong growth, backed by rising mobile services revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Bharti Airtel reported a significant year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, jumping 168% to Rs 3,593 crore for the September quarter. The telecom giant also unveiled strategic leadership shifts, with Gopal Vittal set to transition to Executive Vice Chairman by January 2026.

The second-largest telecommunications company in India, which competes with Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, demonstrated robust performance, with quarterly revenues reaching Rs 41,473 crore, a 12% rise from the previous year. The growth was powered by strong momentum in India and significant progress in the African market.

In preparation for a seamless leadership transition, Shashwat Sharma, currently the Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO designate. This move aligns with the company's tradition of structured succession planning, ensuring continued excellence in leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

