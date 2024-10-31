Left Menu

U.S. Economy's Resilience Boosts Global Growth Amid Election Uncertainties

Global economic growth is expected to remain robust, driven by a strong U.S. economy despite uncertainties from the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Interest rates are generally expected to decrease globally, contributing to a positive outlook, while U.S. resilience continues to outshine other major economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 17:59 IST
U.S. Economy's Resilience Boosts Global Growth Amid Election Uncertainties

The global economy is set to retain its strong growth momentum next year, largely powered by the U.S. economy, according to a recent Reuters poll of economists. Major central banks are implementing interest rate cuts, which, combined with strong U.S. economic performance, bolster the global economic outlook.

However, uncertainties from the impending U.S. presidential election pose potential challenges, especially concerning trade policies that could reshape economic growth prospects. Despite initial concerns about high interest rates, the U.S. economy has defied expectations, consistently exhibiting resilience and outperforming other major economies.

Across the globe, Asia showcases significant strengths, with India's rapid growth and Japan's cautious policy shifts. In contrast, China resorts to considerable fiscal stimulus to meet its growth targets. While many economies anticipate decreasing interest rates through 2025, the U.S. might see rates rise due to its continued robust performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024