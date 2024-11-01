Left Menu

Mixed Markets and Anticipation as Global Events Loom

Asian markets showed caution at the start of a potentially pivotal month, with shares mainly lower while oil prices increased amid geopolitical tensions. U.S. economic indicators and corporate earnings reports sparked mixed investor reactions as they await key developments like payroll data and a potential Fed rate cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 07:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 07:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian markets witnessed a cautious start to what could be a pivotal month, with shares dipping and Treasury yields reaching near three-month highs. Investors await critical U.S. payroll data, although a rate cut next week is largely anticipated.

Friday's nonfarm payroll report, the U.S. presidential election, and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting are impending events. Oil prices surged, with Brent jumping nearly 2% to $74.13 per barrel, as tensions rose over potential retaliatory strikes by Iran.

The Nasdaq futures received a boost from a significant rise in Amazon's market cap following promising third-quarter profits. Meanwhile, optimistic projections from Intel also lifted its shares. In Asia, major indices recorded a mixed performance, while a survey indicated China's factory activity showed signs of recovery in October.

