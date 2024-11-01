Mixed Markets and Anticipation as Global Events Loom

Asian markets witnessed a cautious start to what could be a pivotal month, with shares dipping and Treasury yields reaching near three-month highs. Investors await critical U.S. payroll data, although a rate cut next week is largely anticipated.

Friday's nonfarm payroll report, the U.S. presidential election, and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting are impending events. Oil prices surged, with Brent jumping nearly 2% to $74.13 per barrel, as tensions rose over potential retaliatory strikes by Iran.

The Nasdaq futures received a boost from a significant rise in Amazon's market cap following promising third-quarter profits. Meanwhile, optimistic projections from Intel also lifted its shares. In Asia, major indices recorded a mixed performance, while a survey indicated China's factory activity showed signs of recovery in October.

