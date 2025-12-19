The Ultimate Clash: MOD70 Trimarans Argo and Zoulou Set to Battle in 2026 RORC Transatlantic Race

The MOD70 trimarans Argo and Zoulou are gearing up for their much-anticipated rivalry in the 2026 RORC Transatlantic Race. Set to commence on January 11 in Lanzarote, these formidable speed machines will race across 3,000 nautical miles, aiming for victory in Antigua.

Following a two-year hiatus from Atlantic clashes, Argo has undergone significant structural enhancements and system upgrades. With fresh insights from new crew member and IMOCA Globe Series champion Sam Goodchild, the team seeks to refine its competitive edge.

The event, showcasing the elite of ocean racing, emphasizes the precarious balance between speed and survival, with the fear of debris strikes ever-present. The 12th edition of this race signifies a global gathering, involving participants from various countries, underscoring its prestige in the offshore racing world.

