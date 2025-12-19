India-Oman Trade Deal Spurs New Era of Economic Collaboration
India and Oman aim to operationalize their free trade agreement within three months, enhancing economic cooperation. The pact includes zero-duty access for most Indian exports to Oman, while India offers tariff concessions on imports from Oman. Opportunities for investment in energy, education, and healthcare sectors are highlighted.
The newly signed India-Oman free trade agreement seeks to be operational within three months, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement ensures that Oman offers zero-duty access on over 98 of its product categories, covering 99.38 percent of Indian exports.
Investment potential in sectors like steel, energy, and healthcare is significant, with Indian firms looking to benefit from Oman's natural resources and land availability.
