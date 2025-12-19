Putin's Strategy: Advancements and Standoff in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced optimism about Moscow's military advances in Ukraine, declaring that Russian forces are progressing steadily across the frontlines. Nearly four years after initiating military action, Putin is confident in achieving the Kremlin's objectives despite slower than expected movements.

During his annual news conference, Putin emphasized that Russian troops have seized the strategic initiative and continue to push forward. The conflict, which began in 2022, has seen both advances and stalemates, with Putin affirming that a peaceful resolution is possible, contingent on addressing certain conditions, including the recognition of territories annexed by Russia.

Ukraine's resistance remains steadfast, refusing the Kremlin's demands, including withdrawal from eastern regions and NATO ambitions. As Western support pours in, including a significant EU loan, the financial struggle continues for Ukraine amidst relentless Russian military pressure. Talks regarding the use of frozen Russian assets remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)