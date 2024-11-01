Left Menu

MP: 17 persons injured in traditional 'hingot' festival in Indore

At least 17 persons sustained minor injuries in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district on Friday during a traditional festival in which two groups throw flaming hingots, a wild fruit, at each other as part of Diwali celebrations, officials said.The festival took place in the evening in Gautampura, some 55 kilometres from the district headquarters, Block Medical Officer Dr Abhilash Shivriya told PTI.At least 17 persons sustained minor injuries.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:57 IST
MP: 17 persons injured in traditional 'hingot' festival in Indore
  • Country:
  • India

At least 17 persons sustained minor injuries in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday during a traditional festival in which two groups throw flaming 'hingots', a wild fruit, at each other as part of Diwali celebrations, officials said.

The festival took place in the evening in Gautampura, some 55 kilometres from the district headquarters, Block Medical Officer Dr Abhilash Shivriya told PTI.

''At least 17 persons sustained minor injuries. The medical team stationed at the spot provided them first aid and sent them home,'' he added.

Other officials said the festival was well-attended like previous years, with police and district teams at the spot to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

''High nets and barricades were erected around one of the battlegrounds for spectators. CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the situation. Some 300 police personnel were deployed along with fire brigade and ambulance teams,'' said Deputy Superintendent of Police Umakant Chaudhary.

As part of the festival, the hingot is hollowed out by removing the pulp, dried and then filled with gunpowder. After it is set on fire, the fruit travels a long way, officials said.

During the traditional battle, a group of 'warriors' from Gautampuram called 'Turra' and those from Runji village called 'Kalangi' throw flaming hingots are each other.

While injuries are common, some people have also died in previous years, though officials said banning the festival is a tough ask as it is deeply embedded in the religious tradition of the area.

Hingots are also called desert date, Egyptian myrobalan and soap berry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024