India's 20-Year Demographic Advantage: A Blueprint for Economic Growth

India can leverage a 20-year demographic advantage for economic growth, reveals a Goldman Sachs report. With a low dependency ratio, India must create jobs, enhance education, and invest in infrastructure to boost per-capita income. Strategies include developing IT hubs and supporting labor-intensive sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 17:27 IST
Representative Image (Image: Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
India is presented with a unique 20-year opportunity to harness its demographic advantage and enhance per-capita income, according to a recent report by Goldman Sachs. Over the next two decades, India's dependency ratio will be among the lowest in major economies, positioning it for significant economic growth.

The report emphasizes the urgent need for India to create job opportunities, improve educational systems, and invest in infrastructure. Goldman Sachs suggests boosting sectors like real estate and labor-intensive manufacturing to increase employment across skill levels, contributing to greater overall wealth.

With the necessity of generating roughly 10 million new jobs annually from FY25 to FY30 to sustain an average GVA growth of 6.5 percent, strategies include building IT hubs in smaller cities and shifting incentives toward labor-intensive industries. The transition from agricultural jobs to construction and services shows India's evolving employment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

