Switzerland and World Bank Partner to Drive Green and Resilient Growth in Viet Nam's Major Cities

The Swiss government and the World Bank have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at promoting sustainable, climate-resilient growth in Viet Nam's major urban centers. Through a US$5 million grant from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), this collaboration will provide critical resources to advance green growth in Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Can Tho, some of Viet Nam's most rapidly developing cities.

“This grant allows us to strengthen the integration of sustainable practices into city planning and economic policy, setting a benchmark for climate-resilient and low-carbon urban development,” said Mariam J. Sherman, World Bank Country Director for Viet Nam, Cambodia, and Lao PDR. “It reinforces our commitment to Viet Nam’s cities as they chart a path toward sustainable growth.”

Viet Nam Accelerating Green and Resilient Growth in Large Cities Trust Fund

The Viet Nam Accelerating Green and Resilient Growth in Large Cities Single-Donor Trust Fund, established through this grant, will focus on creating adaptable, sustainable growth frameworks tailored to the challenges of Vietnamese urban centers. This program aims to bolster climate resilience in these cities by fostering expertise, building a repository of best practices, and developing strategic solutions informed by global experiences tailored to Viet Nam’s specific needs.

Key elements of the initiative include:

Building a Knowledge Base: The World Bank will develop a technical knowledge base, bringing international best practices to local urban planning, tailored to address Viet Nam’s unique urban challenges.Capacity Building: The program will work with city officials and national agencies to enhance policy-making skills, enabling the effective integration of green-growth strategies within urban development plans.

Financial Mobilization: By supporting cities in diversifying and mobilizing financial resources, the program aims to fund critical investment projects that align with green growth and climate-resilient objectives.

Enhanced Collaboration: The initiative will facilitate partnerships and knowledge-sharing among city officials, policy-makers, and international experts, promoting effective, sustainable urban development practices across Viet Nam.

Strengthening a Longstanding Partnership

Switzerland has been a strategic partner of the World Bank in promoting sustainable urban development worldwide, with a history of successful projects in Viet Nam. “This partnership reflects Switzerland’s long-term commitment to sustainable urban development in Viet Nam,” said Swiss Ambassador Thomas Gass. “By combining Swiss financial support with World Bank expertise, we can support Vietnamese cities in achieving their climate resilience goals.”

Past collaborations between Switzerland and the World Bank have led to significant advancements in Viet Nam’s infrastructure, including the establishment of the nation’s first flood risk management system in Can Tho. These joint efforts serve as a model within the World Bank’s Sustainable Urban and Regional Development Program and City Resilience Program, global initiatives also supported by Switzerland to promote resilient urban development.

This latest grant builds on that foundation, reinforcing Vietnam’s capacity to address urbanization and climate-related challenges. By advancing green growth and resilience, the program aims to ensure that Viet Nam’s largest cities not only adapt to climate risks but become exemplars of sustainable urban development for the region.