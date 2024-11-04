Left Menu

Exide Industries Faces Profit Dip Amid Strategic Expansion

Exide Industries Ltd reported a 13.66% drop in profit to Rs 233.4 crore due to higher expenses. Despite robust demand in automotive and industrial sectors, early monsoons impacted home-UPS markets. The company is expanding globally and improving product offerings, while easing commodity prices could improve future profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:05 IST
Exide Industries Faces Profit Dip Amid Strategic Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

Exide Industries Ltd faced a 13.66 percent decline in its consolidated profit after tax, recording Rs 233.4 crore in the September quarter, as expenses soared, according to the company's latest regulatory filing.

Despite the drop in profit from Rs 270.32 crore in the same period last year, the company experienced strong demand in automotive replacement markets and industrial sectors. Total revenue rose slightly to Rs 4,450 crore from Rs 4,371.52 crore.

The firm is also focusing on expanding internationally, enhancing its product portfolio, and broadening its distribution network, even as commodity prices show signs of easing, promising better profitability outlooks, said MD & CEO Avik Roy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024