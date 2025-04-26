Left Menu

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

U.S. Representative Don Bacon, one of the few Republican lawmakers willing to challenge former President Trump, is contemplating retirement. Known for his independence, Bacon has been a significant figure in Congress and his potential exit could impact Republican strategies for the 2026 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 05:50 IST
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP
Don Bacon

U.S. Representative Don Bacon, one of the few Republicans in Congress to assert independence from President Donald Trump, announced on Friday that he is contemplating retirement after his current term. Bacon, aged 61, has served Nebraska's swing district in the House of Representatives five times, a district that President Trump's Democrat challenger Kamala Harris carried by a four-point margin in the 2024 elections.

Bacon's departure could jeopardize the Republican Party's slim majority in the House for the 2026 elections. In a statement via his campaign, Bacon remarked, 'I'll never really retire until God takes me home. I want to always be productive and making a difference. But regarding running for a sixth term, that is a family decision. I've served four decades in public life when including the military.' He indicated a decision would be made by summer, providing no specifics for his retirement consideration.

As a retired Air Force general and House Armed Services Committee member, Bacon has not shied away from criticizing Trump policies, most recently suggesting that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth be fired over security concerns. His dissent led to social media attacks from Trump supporters and personal threats experienced by his family. Despite these pressures, Bacon's independent stance remains noteworthy in the Republican-controlled Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025