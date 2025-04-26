Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

U.S. Representative Don Bacon, one of the few Republicans in Congress to assert independence from President Donald Trump, announced on Friday that he is contemplating retirement after his current term. Bacon, aged 61, has served Nebraska's swing district in the House of Representatives five times, a district that President Trump's Democrat challenger Kamala Harris carried by a four-point margin in the 2024 elections.

Bacon's departure could jeopardize the Republican Party's slim majority in the House for the 2026 elections. In a statement via his campaign, Bacon remarked, 'I'll never really retire until God takes me home. I want to always be productive and making a difference. But regarding running for a sixth term, that is a family decision. I've served four decades in public life when including the military.' He indicated a decision would be made by summer, providing no specifics for his retirement consideration.

As a retired Air Force general and House Armed Services Committee member, Bacon has not shied away from criticizing Trump policies, most recently suggesting that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth be fired over security concerns. His dissent led to social media attacks from Trump supporters and personal threats experienced by his family. Despite these pressures, Bacon's independent stance remains noteworthy in the Republican-controlled Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)