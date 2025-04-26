North Korea Unveils Its Latest Naval Powerhouse

North Korea has unveiled a new military asset as leader Kim Jong Un attended the launch ceremony of a groundbreaking multipurpose destroyer. The event, reported by state media KCNA, took place at the Nampho dockyard on Friday.

The colossal 5,000-tonne destroyer boasts the 'most powerful weapons' and was constructed in just over 400 days, entirely relying on indigenous strength and technology. Jo Chun Ryong, a secretary in the ruling Workers' Party, emphasized the strategic prowess involved in the ship's production.

Kim Jong Un took the opportunity to extend his gratitude to the workers and technicians for their unwavering dedication to the party's directive of bolstering naval forces. The substantial vessel marks a significant step in North Korea's military ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)