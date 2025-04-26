Left Menu

North Korea Unveils Its Latest Naval Powerhouse

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a ceremony for the launch of a new multipurpose destroyer, as reported by state media. The 5,000-tonne vessel is equipped with powerful weapons, built with domestic technology. Kim praised the workers for their alignment with the party's naval strengthening goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 06:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 06:08 IST
North Korea Unveils Its Latest Naval Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea has unveiled a new military asset as leader Kim Jong Un attended the launch ceremony of a groundbreaking multipurpose destroyer. The event, reported by state media KCNA, took place at the Nampho dockyard on Friday.

The colossal 5,000-tonne destroyer boasts the 'most powerful weapons' and was constructed in just over 400 days, entirely relying on indigenous strength and technology. Jo Chun Ryong, a secretary in the ruling Workers' Party, emphasized the strategic prowess involved in the ship's production.

Kim Jong Un took the opportunity to extend his gratitude to the workers and technicians for their unwavering dedication to the party's directive of bolstering naval forces. The substantial vessel marks a significant step in North Korea's military ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025