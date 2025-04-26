U.S., Japan, and South Korea Seek Trade Harmony in Productive Talks
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted positive engagement in early trade discussions with Japan and South Korea. Talks aimed at enhancing trade balance, focusing on tariff negotiations and currency policy. Both Japan and South Korea showed commitment to expansive trade relationships rather than restrictive measures.
In a promising development, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism following initial trade negotiations with Japan and South Korea this week. According to a statement released Friday, these discussions are off to a strong start, particularly with Japan.
Negotiations with South Korea, held on Thursday, centered on achieving a balanced trade framework that promotes, rather than hinders, trade between the allies. Meetings included key figures such as U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, who agreed to continue discussions on currency policy.
The bilateral dialogue highlighted a mutual dedication to forging broader trade relations. Secretary Bessent praised South Korea's active participation, signaling a shift towards more expansive engagement in trade dynamics.
