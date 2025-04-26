U.S., Japan, and South Korea Seek Trade Harmony in Productive Talks

In a promising development, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism following initial trade negotiations with Japan and South Korea this week. According to a statement released Friday, these discussions are off to a strong start, particularly with Japan.

Negotiations with South Korea, held on Thursday, centered on achieving a balanced trade framework that promotes, rather than hinders, trade between the allies. Meetings included key figures such as U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, who agreed to continue discussions on currency policy.

The bilateral dialogue highlighted a mutual dedication to forging broader trade relations. Secretary Bessent praised South Korea's active participation, signaling a shift towards more expansive engagement in trade dynamics.

