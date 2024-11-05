Left Menu

Market Mania: Stocks Rise Amid U.S. Election Jitters

U.S. stock index futures show a slight increase as voting begins in a closely contested presidential election. High betting market odds place Donald Trump as a frontrunner. Economic factors, alongside election anxieties, drive movements in the markets. Investors eye both presidential and congressional election outcomes.

05-11-2024
On Tuesday, U.S. stock index futures were poised to open higher, coinciding with the start of voting in the close presidential election. Traders brace for market volatility until a victor is determined.

Despite neck-and-neck opinion polls between Vice President Kamal Harris and Republican Donald Trump, betting markets lean towards Trump as the frontrunner. This uncertainty accompanies financial movements, with the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields reacting to election outcome wagers.

Amid investor anxiety, highlighted by a rising VIX, economist Ross Mayfield suggests capitalizing on market dips. Investors focus on both presidential and congressional outcomes, anticipating a potential split government that could restrict significant policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

