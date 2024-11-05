Market Mania: Stocks Rise Amid U.S. Election Jitters

On Tuesday, U.S. stock index futures were poised to open higher, coinciding with the start of voting in the close presidential election. Traders brace for market volatility until a victor is determined.

Despite neck-and-neck opinion polls between Vice President Kamal Harris and Republican Donald Trump, betting markets lean towards Trump as the frontrunner. This uncertainty accompanies financial movements, with the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields reacting to election outcome wagers.

Amid investor anxiety, highlighted by a rising VIX, economist Ross Mayfield suggests capitalizing on market dips. Investors focus on both presidential and congressional outcomes, anticipating a potential split government that could restrict significant policy changes.

