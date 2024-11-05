Left Menu

ED Uncovers Massive Bank Fraud: Assets Worth Crores Seized

The Enforcement Directorate seized 86 land parcels worth Rs 31.94 crore from Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Limited under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The investigation revealed the company violated financial agreements, leading to a significant bank fraud case involving assets liquidated to recover debts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:42 IST
ED Uncovers Massive Bank Fraud: Assets Worth Crores Seized
Directorate of Enforcement (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Enforcement's Lucknow Office has provisionally seized 86 land parcels belonging to Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Limited, valued at Rs 31.94 crore. This move is part of investigations into a bank fraud case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

According to the ED, these properties, mostly agricultural land in Chhattisgarh, were registered under the company's name or with trusted staff and unsuspecting individuals' names. The ED inquiry was sparked by a 2021 complaint from a Central Bank of India official, pointing to extensive fraud by the company.

The investigation disclosed that Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd misappropriated public funds by falsifying accounts and engaging in criminal activities between 2010 and 2018. The company misled a bank consortium led by the Central Bank of India, failing to adhere to financial discipline resulting in accounts being classified as non-performing assets.

Audits revealed inflated inventories and improper sales practices, including unrecorded discounts of Rs 207.29 crore. Funds were reportedly misdirected into personal accounts and invested in properties under employee names.

The case also exposed Rs 7377 crore in loans declared fraudulent by the Reserve Bank of India, with assets liquidated by a Resolution Professional as per NCLT directions to recover debts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024