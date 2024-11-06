Left Menu

Wegovy Wins: Novo Nordisk Surges on Strong Weight-loss Drug Sales

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy weight-loss drug outperformed sales expectations, alleviating concerns of losing its lead to rival Eli Lilly. While Wegovy's success boosted investor confidence and lifted shares, overall group sales fell slightly short due to weaker diabetes drug sales. Novo expects robust growth despite pricing pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:12 IST
Wegovy Wins: Novo Nordisk Surges on Strong Weight-loss Drug Sales
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Novo Nordisk bolstered investor confidence by reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly sales for its Wegovy weight-loss drug, a frontrunner in the burgeoning obesity market. The company's reported a boost in shares despite lagging overall sales due to sluggish diabetes drug performance.

In the third quarter, Wegovy sales soared to 17.3 billion Danish crowns, surpassing analyst forecasts and demonstrating a formidable growth rate of 48% over the previous quarter. However, overall group sales fell just short of projections, largely due to underwhelming performance from its diabetes medication, Ozempic.

Novo's CEO, Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, emphasized the sustained demand for Wegovy in the U.S. while cautioning about ongoing pricing pressure and expansion costs. As Novo broadens its market reach and prepares for future drug innovations, it anticipates robust sales growth in the upcoming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024