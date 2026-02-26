TDB Backs Indigenous Vet Hormone Plant 'Biovet' to Cut Imports

In a major boost to India’s animal healthcare ecosystem, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science & Technology has sanctioned financial assistance to M/s Biovet Private Limited, Malur, for the development and commercialization of critical veterinary hormones.

The project, titled “Development and Commercialization of Veterinary Hormones,” aims to establish a dedicated manufacturing facility to produce key reproductive hormones domestically — a move set to reduce import dependence, lower costs for farmers and strengthen India’s livestock economy.

Strategic Push for Self-Reliance in Animal Healthcare

At present, India does not have commercial-scale indigenous production of several advanced veterinary reproductive hormones, leading to reliance on imports and higher input costs for livestock farmers.

The new facility will manufacture:

GnRH analogues — Gonadorelin and Buserelin acetate

Prostaglandin analogue — Cloprostenol

These hormones are essential in livestock reproduction management, including estrus synchronization, fertility enhancement and treatment of reproductive disorders.

By enabling domestic production, the initiative is expected to:

Reduce import dependency

Lower hormone therapy costs

Improve accessibility for farmers

Generate foreign exchange savings

Create export opportunities in global veterinary markets

Boosting Breeding Efficiency and Sustainable Production

Efficient reproductive management is central to enhancing milk yield, meat production and overall livestock productivity. Veterinary hormones play a crucial role in improving breeding efficiency and reducing reproductive losses — key challenges in India’s dairy and animal husbandry sectors.

With India being the world’s largest milk producer and home to one of the largest livestock populations globally, affordable access to reproductive therapeutics is critical to sustaining rural incomes and food security.

Leveraging Biotechnology Expertise

The project will build on Biovet’s established expertise in biotechnology-based veterinary products, including vaccines and biologicals.

By integrating indigenous process development with commercial-scale production, the company aims to expand into a specialised vertical focused on hormone synthesis and advanced veterinary therapeutics.

Advancements in biotechnology and bioengineering have significantly improved hormone synthesis, making it possible to develop high-purity, cost-effective products tailored to livestock needs.

The initiative will strengthen India’s capabilities in high-value veterinary pharmaceuticals — an area traditionally dominated by global suppliers.

Government: A Strategic Investment in Farmers

Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary of TDB, described the project as strategically important for the country’s animal husbandry sector.

“Development of indigenous veterinary hormone manufacturing capacity is strategically important for strengthening animal husbandry and supporting farmers’ livelihoods. Through this project, TDB is facilitating import substitution, promoting domestic biotechnology capabilities, and enabling affordable access to critical reproductive therapeutics,” he said.

The move aligns with India’s broader push for Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in critical sectors, including healthcare and biotechnology.

Industry Welcomes Support

Promoters of Biovet Private Limited said TDB’s backing will enable the establishment of world-class manufacturing infrastructure capable of serving both domestic and international markets.

“This initiative will enhance accessibility of essential reproductive therapeutics and contribute to the growth and sustainability of India’s livestock sector,” the company said.

Strengthening the Livestock Value Chain

The project is in line with TDB’s mandate to fund commercialization of indigenous technologies and industrial R&D outcomes.

By supporting domestic production of critical veterinary hormones, TDB aims to:

Strengthen the livestock value chain

Improve reproductive efficiency

Boost farmer incomes

Promote export competitiveness

Reduce foreign exchange outflows

As India advances its biotechnology ambitions, the move signals a strategic expansion into high-value veterinary pharmaceuticals — reinforcing the country’s position as a growing hub for innovation-driven agricultural and animal healthcare solutions.