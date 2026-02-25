Boosting India's Veterinary Industry: Indigenous Hormone Production Takes Center Stage
Karnataka-based Biovet Pvt Ltd is set to spearhead domestic manufacturing of veterinary reproductive hormones, receiving support from the Technology Development Board. By reducing import reliance, this initiative aims to lower costs and expand access to critical therapeutics, strengthening India's veterinary pharmaceutical capabilities.
The Technology Development Board of the Science Department has approved financial assistance to Biovet Pvt Ltd, based in Karnataka, to innovate in the field of veterinary reproductive hormones.
The project will see the development and commercialization of hormones such as Gonadorelin, Buserelin acetate, and Cloprostenol at a customized manufacturing facility.
This move, focused on reducing import dependency and costs for farmers, is set to bolster India's livestock reproduction management and veterinary pharmaceuticals.
