Investors Brace as Trump Surges in U.S. Elections

In a tense U.S. presidential race, investors across emerging markets reacted to the possibility of a Republican Donald Trump victory. This anticipation led to a significant downturn in currency values as MSCI's index witnessed its largest one-day decline in over a year, driven by a surge in the dollar.

With early results showing Trump leading against Democrat Kamala Harris, markets are on edge, especially with the Republicans gaining U.S. Senate control. Analysts predict that Trump's fiscal policies could ignite inflation and maintain dollar strength, impacting investment flows into developing regions.

The Mexican peso faced severe losses, dropping by nearly 3% amidst fears of impending trade and immigration restrictions. Concerns also extend to China, with the yuan experiencing its steepest decline since February. Eastern European currencies also saw depreciation, while Israel's shekel strengthened due to Trump's perceived regional stance.

