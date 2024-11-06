Left Menu

Investors Brace as Trump Surges in U.S. Elections

Emerging market investors brace for Donald Trump's potential U.S. presidential win, leading to a sharp drop in currency index. The dollar strengthens as Trump's policies raise trade concerns, particularly for Mexico and China. Key battleground states' results are pending, heightening global market unease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:28 IST
In a tense U.S. presidential race, investors across emerging markets reacted to the possibility of a Republican Donald Trump victory. This anticipation led to a significant downturn in currency values as MSCI's index witnessed its largest one-day decline in over a year, driven by a surge in the dollar.

With early results showing Trump leading against Democrat Kamala Harris, markets are on edge, especially with the Republicans gaining U.S. Senate control. Analysts predict that Trump's fiscal policies could ignite inflation and maintain dollar strength, impacting investment flows into developing regions.

The Mexican peso faced severe losses, dropping by nearly 3% amidst fears of impending trade and immigration restrictions. Concerns also extend to China, with the yuan experiencing its steepest decline since February. Eastern European currencies also saw depreciation, while Israel's shekel strengthened due to Trump's perceived regional stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

