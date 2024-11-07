Pound Surges amidst Trump's U.S. Election Victory

The British pound experienced a notable rise on Thursday as anticipation built around the Bank of England's upcoming rate decision, even with the larger market focus remaining on Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential elections which has spurred a significant dollar rally.

While the BoE is expected to cut rates, uncertainty looms over future policy directions following a budget characterized by high taxes and spending, deemed inflationary by economists. Sterling appreciated 0.46%, despite having suffered its steepest one-day decline against the dollar since March 2023 in the previous session.

Investor sentiment balanced the BoE's possible dovish stance with the pound's year-to-date gains, positioning Sterling as the top-performing major currency against the dollar, primarily driven by UK interest rates expected to remain elevated longer than those of peers.

