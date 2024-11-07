Left Menu

Pound Surges amidst Trump's U.S. Election Victory

The British pound rose ahead of the Bank of England's rate decision, influenced by Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory. Uncertainty remains regarding future policy moves following a budget seen as inflationary. Sterling's recent performance is buoyed by expectations of potential BOE rate adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:50 IST
The British pound experienced a notable rise on Thursday as anticipation built around the Bank of England's upcoming rate decision, even with the larger market focus remaining on Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential elections which has spurred a significant dollar rally.

While the BoE is expected to cut rates, uncertainty looms over future policy directions following a budget characterized by high taxes and spending, deemed inflationary by economists. Sterling appreciated 0.46%, despite having suffered its steepest one-day decline against the dollar since March 2023 in the previous session.

Investor sentiment balanced the BoE's possible dovish stance with the pound's year-to-date gains, positioning Sterling as the top-performing major currency against the dollar, primarily driven by UK interest rates expected to remain elevated longer than those of peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

