India's Telecom Evolution: C-DOT and CSIR-CEERI Unite for Advanced Multi-Band Antenna Development

C-DOT and CSIR-CEERI have teamed up to enhance India's telecom infrastructure, targeting the revolutionary Bharat 6G Vision. They endeavor to create a switching network to boost broadband antenna performance, facilitating seamless connectivity across 2G to 5G bands, supported by the DoT's Telecom Technology Development Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards bolstering India's telecom infrastructure, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has inked a strategic agreement with the CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI) in Pilani. The focus of this partnership, as outlined by the Ministry of Communications, is on the development of a Multiport Switch with a Tuneable Impedance Matching Network. This innovative device aims to equip a single broadband antenna to efficiently cover 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G bands.

Funded under the Department of Telecommunications' Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF), the project centers on fabricating a Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)-based switching network. Such a network is set to revolutionize antenna performance, facilitating effortless connectivity across various communication bands from 2G to 5G, and paving the way for advancements in communication technology.

The agreement signing was marked by the presence of influential leaders, including C-DOT Director Dr. Pankaj Kumar Dalela and CSIR-CEERI's principal investigator, Dr. Deepak Bansal. In his remarks, Dr. Bansal praised the collaborative efforts of the Department of Telecommunications and C-DOT, highlighting opportunities for advanced telecom research capabilities throughout India.

C-DOT's CEO, Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, emphasized the critical nature of this collaboration, asserting C-DOT's dedication to pioneering communication technologies in line with India's ambitions for self-reliance and innovation. The technology, upon development, promises to enable a single antenna to effectively handle multiple bands without interference, offering a streamlined solution for meeting future telecommunications demands. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

