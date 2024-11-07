Left Menu

Sonalika Tractors Breaks Record with Unprecedented Sales Success

Sonalika Tractors recorded its highest ever monthly sales with 20,056 units in October 2024, marking a new milestone for India's top tractor export brand. This achievement aligns with its mission to facilitate accessible and sustainable agricultural prosperity for farmers through reliable, customized tractors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:44 IST
Sonalika Achieves Record 20,056 Tractor Sales in October 2024. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi, November 7: Sonalika Tractors, India's leading tractor export brand, reached an unprecedented milestone by recording its highest-ever monthly sales of 20,056 tractors in October 2024. This achievement comes on the heels of the country's biggest festive season, reflecting the company's commitment to making tractor ownership easier for farmers and promoting sustainable farming prosperity.

Sonalika Tractors has long been a trusted name, spearheading transformational growth in the agriculture sector with powerful, heavy-duty machines. This festive season, its celebrated 'Heavy Duty Dhamaka' offer provided advanced, technology-driven tractors at reasonable prices, positioning Sonalika as a vital support mechanism for farmers. With an extensive dealership network, the company focuses on appropriate product placement tailored to regional farming needs, consistently delivering high-quality tractors for exceptional agricultural performance.

Prioritizing customer satisfaction, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director of International Tractors Limited, emphasized the company's dedication to empowering farmers with tractors that are reliable, customized, and meet their unique requirements. This record-breaking sales achievement reaffirms Sonalika's commitment to advancing intelligent, heavy-duty tractors designed to support the agricultural community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

