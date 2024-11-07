Left Menu

India's Tax Authorities Conduct Surprise Search on Truecaller's Offices

Indian tax authorities raided Truecaller's offices for alleged tax evasion. The Sweden-based company cooperated with officials, asserting compliance with tax laws. Issues under scrutiny include transfer pricing. Truecaller, with offices in major Indian cities, emphasized its financial transparency and adherence to international standards for intra-group transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:43 IST
India's Tax Authorities Conduct Surprise Search on Truecaller's Offices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprise move, India's Income-Tax Department launched searches at the offices of global caller ID service provider Truecaller, targeting alleged tax evasion. The operation aimed to gather detailed information and examine documents related to accusations, including transfer pricing discrepancies.

Truecaller, headquartered in Stockholm, has offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gurugram. The company expressed its full cooperation with Indian tax authorities, emphasizing that the visit unfolded without prior warning and confirming its commitment to assisting the investigation.

The company insisted that it is not under any extraordinary tax scrutiny. Truecaller highlighted its compliance with international standards, boasting a transparent record as a publicly-listed entity. It assured that their intra-group transfer pricing policy aligns with the arm's length principle to meet tax regulations in Sweden and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024