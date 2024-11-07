Record-Breaking Market Rally Fueled by Trump's Election Victory

In a sensational market rally, U.S. stock indexes soared on Thursday, driven by Donald Trump's successful presidential re-election campaign. Investors anticipated economic growth, banking on Trump's policy stances, while keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest-rate decision.

Traders have largely anticipated a 25-basis-point rate cut, but are keenly focused on the central bank's commentary, as it holds implications for future monetary easing. Market enthusiasm was bolstered by potential corporate tax reductions and deregulations under Trump's administration.

Despite soaring optimism, some sectors faced declines following the surge. Financials edged down with prominent losses in JPMorgan Chase, while tech shares like Qualcomm exhibited gains. Meanwhile, rising bond yields and looming inflation concerns suggest a complex economic landscape moving forward.

