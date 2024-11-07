Delhi Gears Up for Run for Inclusion and Major Cycling Event with Traffic Curbs

The Delhi Police will enforce traffic restrictions in parts of the capital on Saturday due to the Run for Inclusion event organized by Special Olympic Bharat, alongside a cycling event scheduled for the following days. According to a Thursday advisory, the Run for Inclusion event, slated for Saturday morning, will see participation from both people with and without intellectual disabilities.

The event, which anticipates about 10,000 participants, will start at the Civil Services/NDMC Officers' Club and proceed through several major roads before culminating back at the club. In light of this, no traffic will be allowed on Panchsheel Marg heading towards the Niti-Panchsheel Marg roundabout.

Meanwhile, special traffic arrangements have been made for the All India Police Athletic Cluster Championship cycling events, expected to draw a huge crowd in Rohini Sector-29. No vehicle parking will be permitted on key roads, with traffic diversions planned to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles during the anticipated congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)