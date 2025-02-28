Rohini Car Theft Ring Unraveled: Four Arrests Made

Delhi Police announced the arrest of four suspects implicated in numerous car theft incidents in Rohini, outernorth Delhi, on Friday. Alongside the arrests, authorities recovered six stolen automobiles and two mobile phones.

A police team, acting on a tip-off regarding the suspects' intent to sell the stolen vehicles, set up an operation around Bawana Canal. Around 3:30 pm, they stopped a car from Khera Kalan, confirmed as stolen from Adarsh Nagar.

Subsequent inspections led to more arrests and recoveries. Inquiries revealed the group's extensive involvement in car thefts, with investigations ongoing, according to Deputy Commissioner Nidhin Valsan.

(With inputs from agencies.)