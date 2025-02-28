Left Menu

Rohini Car Theft Ring Unraveled: Four Arrests Made

Delhi Police have apprehended four individuals involved in a series of car thefts in Rohini. The arrests led to the recovery of six stolen vehicles and two mobile phones. Police acted on a tip-off about plans to sell the vehicles, conducting operations that resulted in capturing the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:32 IST
Rohini Car Theft Ring Unraveled: Four Arrests Made
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police announced the arrest of four suspects implicated in numerous car theft incidents in Rohini, outernorth Delhi, on Friday. Alongside the arrests, authorities recovered six stolen automobiles and two mobile phones.

A police team, acting on a tip-off regarding the suspects' intent to sell the stolen vehicles, set up an operation around Bawana Canal. Around 3:30 pm, they stopped a car from Khera Kalan, confirmed as stolen from Adarsh Nagar.

Subsequent inspections led to more arrests and recoveries. Inquiries revealed the group's extensive involvement in car thefts, with investigations ongoing, according to Deputy Commissioner Nidhin Valsan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025