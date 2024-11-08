Left Menu

Qantas Flight's Emergency Landing Sparks Grass Fire at Sydney Airport

A Qantas flight heading to Brisbane was forced to make an emergency landing in Sydney after passengers heard a loud noise from an engine. The plane landed safely, but a grass fire broke out near the runway. It's uncertain if the engine caused the fire.

A Qantas flight en route to Brisbane made an emergency landing at Sydney Airport after a loud noise was heard from one of its engines, according to Australian media reports on Friday.

The aircraft returned and landed safely at Sydney Airport, confirmed a spokesperson. A grass fire ignited near the runway following the plane's departure, media sources indicated. There is no immediate confirmation of whether the aircraft's engine sparked the fire.

'Sydney Airport is assisting Aviation Rescue and Firefighting in extinguishing a grass fire that has erupted adjacent to the third runway,' the fire department mentioned in a post on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

