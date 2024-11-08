World Bank Grants $30M to Tonga’s New HEART Project to Combat NCDs and Bolster Health Resiliency

In response to the growing health crisis posed by non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and heart disease, the World Bank today approved a $30 million grant to launch the Health Enhancement and Resiliency in Tonga (HEART) Project. This ambitious program aims to transform health outcomes across Tonga, especially benefiting over 15,000 residents in Vava’u and the Niuas, where new resources and facilities will expand service delivery capacity.

Non-communicable diseases are a critical issue in Tonga, accounting for nearly 80% of all deaths and affecting a wide demographic, from youth to elderly. The HEART Project addresses these challenges through a broad, preventive approach that targets root causes, promotes healthy behaviors, and strengthens healthcare infrastructure.

“This project is crucial in addressing these challenges holistically, from changing behaviours to rebuilding climate-resilient hospitals—all aiming to improve the health and well-being of Tongans, especially those in remote areas in the northern islands,” said Hon. Tiofilusi Tiueti, Tonga’s Minister for Finance.

The HEART Project adopts a unique model, integrating preventive care with digital health tools to aid in early detection and management of NCDs. In addition to bolstering healthcare services, the project will support community outreach, policy development, and health worker training to build a sustainable, people-centered healthcare system. The initiative will also provide advanced medical equipment, increase access to remote consultations, and strengthen emergency preparedness across the nation.

As part of this effort, the HEART Project will fund the construction of a climate-resilient facility to replace the Prince Wellington Ngu Hospital in Vava’u. The new hospital will incorporate disaster-resistant design and energy-efficient technology to ensure continuity of services during extreme weather events, supporting the government’s objectives under the Tonga Strategic Development Framework II (TSDFII) 2015–2025 and the National NCD Strategy.

In addition to healthcare upgrades, the project will introduce a series of community-based initiatives focused on disease prevention and health promotion, including educational campaigns on healthy diets, exercise, and NCD awareness. The Ministry of Health will also receive support to implement a comprehensive NCD strategy, aimed at reducing the national burden of these diseases through coordinated public health measures.

Stefano Mocci, World Bank Country Manager for the South Pacific, emphasized the importance of Tonga’s proactive approach: “We are proud to support the Tongan Government in building a healthier and more resilient future for its people. The HEART Project will be a vital part of that future, ensuring that health services can reach every island community and provide Tongans with the care they need.”

The HEART Project represents a vital investment in Tonga’s long-term resilience, integrating health, sustainability, and disaster-preparedness strategies into a cohesive framework that could serve as a model for other Pacific Island nations facing similar health challenges.