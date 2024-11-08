Left Menu

Bridgestone Invests USD 85 Million to Boost Production in India

Bridgestone Corporation plans to invest USD 85 million to enhance production at its Pune and Indore plants in India. The expansion will increase production by 1.1 million tyres annually by 2029 and establish a new technology center, reinforcing its premium-mass strategy and market leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:54 IST
  • India

Bridgestone Corporation, a leading name in the tyre industry, announced an investment of USD 85 million aimed at augmenting the manufacturing capabilities of its Indian plants. This move is set to significantly enhance production at the company's Pune and Indore facilities.

The expansion, which will commence in early 2025, aims to increase the Pune plant's output by approximately 1.1 million tyres a year by 2029. The initiative will also bolster premium tyre manufacturing at the Indore plant, according to statements from the company.

Bridgestone's Indian arm, BSID, is further set to innovate with a new satellite technology center in Pune by 2025. This hub will enhance the company's technological prowess, supporting the development of 'Dan-Totsu' products and solidifying Bridgestone's leadership in the Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

