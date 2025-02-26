Left Menu

Student Leaders Found Guilty: Indore College Holi Event Protests

Four student leaders have been found guilty of locking 150 people, including the female principal and teachers, in a hall during protests over the denial of permission for a Holi event at Indore's Holkar Science College. Disciplinary action is recommended following an administrative inquiry.

In a recent investigation, four student leaders have been held accountable for locking 150 individuals, including Principal Anamika Jain, during a protest over a denied Holi event at Holkar Science College, Indore.

The protest, led by Alekh Dwivedi, Piyush, Sachin Rajput, and Sana, arose from posters for a Holi fest scheduled for March 7, which were removed by the principal.

The act, denounced as 'indiscipline' in an inquiry, has led to a recommendation for strict disciplinary action against the students involved.

