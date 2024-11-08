Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Demonetisation's Economic Impact

Rahul Gandhi critiqued the demonetisation policy, alleging it led to monopolies and hurt MSMEs and the informal sector. He claims India uses more cash now than before, stifling economic potential. Gandhi called for policies fostering fairness to boost India's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:05 IST
  • India

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, sharpened his criticism of demonetisation on its eighth anniversary, accusing the policy of creating monopolies by devastating small and medium enterprises as well as the informal sector.

He cited data indicating that India continues to use more cash now than it did before the policy's implementation in November 2016, counter to the government's goal of reducing cash transactions.

Gandhi called for new policies to promote fairness and economic growth, noting that cash with the public increased from 8% of GDP in 2016-17 to 12% in 2022-23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

