Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Demonetisation's Economic Impact

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, sharpened his criticism of demonetisation on its eighth anniversary, accusing the policy of creating monopolies by devastating small and medium enterprises as well as the informal sector.

He cited data indicating that India continues to use more cash now than it did before the policy's implementation in November 2016, counter to the government's goal of reducing cash transactions.

Gandhi called for new policies to promote fairness and economic growth, noting that cash with the public increased from 8% of GDP in 2016-17 to 12% in 2022-23.

