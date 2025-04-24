Coast Guard's Swift Evacuation: Lifesaving Mission at Sea
The Indian Coast Guard promptly evacuated a fisherman experiencing severe chest pain and seizures at sea, 90 km off Jafrabad, Gujarat. The rescue mission by ICG Ship C-419 ensured the patient's safe transfer to the Jafrabad fisheries association for further medical care. The fisherman's condition is now stable.
The Indian Coast Guard conducted a rapid rescue operation, saving a fisherman's life at sea. The fisherman suffered from acute chest pain and seizures, prompting urgent action.
Approximately 90 kilometers off Jafrabad, the ICG Ship C-419 was redirected to the location, showcasing the force's readiness and responsiveness.
The fisherman, now in a stable condition, was transferred to the Jafrabad fisheries association for continued medical attention.
