Coast Guard's Swift Evacuation: Lifesaving Mission at Sea

The Indian Coast Guard promptly evacuated a fisherman experiencing severe chest pain and seizures at sea, 90 km off Jafrabad, Gujarat. The rescue mission by ICG Ship C-419 ensured the patient's safe transfer to the Jafrabad fisheries association for further medical care. The fisherman's condition is now stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard conducted a rapid rescue operation, saving a fisherman's life at sea. The fisherman suffered from acute chest pain and seizures, prompting urgent action.

Approximately 90 kilometers off Jafrabad, the ICG Ship C-419 was redirected to the location, showcasing the force's readiness and responsiveness.

The fisherman, now in a stable condition, was transferred to the Jafrabad fisheries association for continued medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

