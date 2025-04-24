Coast Guard's Swift Evacuation: Lifesaving Mission at Sea

The Indian Coast Guard conducted a rapid rescue operation, saving a fisherman's life at sea. The fisherman suffered from acute chest pain and seizures, prompting urgent action.

Approximately 90 kilometers off Jafrabad, the ICG Ship C-419 was redirected to the location, showcasing the force's readiness and responsiveness.

The fisherman, now in a stable condition, was transferred to the Jafrabad fisheries association for continued medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)