South Korea's Tensions Rise Over Sea Structures in Korean Peninsula

South Korea has raised concerns over China erecting a structure in the Yellow Sea, fearing territorial implications. China claims it's for fish-farming, not territorial claim, promising continued dialogue. Both nations aim to peacefully manage differences and uphold bilateral relations, with Korea contemplating proportional counteractions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:50 IST
South Korea's Tensions Rise Over Sea Structures in Korean Peninsula
South Korea has voiced significant concerns regarding a new sea structure built by China off the west coast of the Korean Peninsula, according to a statement from Seoul's foreign ministry on Thursday. This issue was a focal point during a maritime dialogue held in Seoul on Wednesday.

China, during the discussions, clarified that the structure was intended for fish-farming and did not pertain to territorial rights. Nevertheless, its location in the disputed Yellow Sea area has heightened Seoul's worries, fearing that China might be attempting to assert claims in the Provisional Maritime Zone, a region where both nations' economic zones intersect.

Agreements were made to continue diplomatic communication to ensure that this issue does not strain bilateral relations. Both countries committed to deepening cooperation and effectively managing maritime disputes, while South Korea is considering its range of responses, including proportional countermeasures.

