Greece and Turkey: Navigating Maritime Boundaries

Greece and Turkey remain at loggerheads regarding the specific issues that need addressing concerning their maritime boundaries, according to Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis. After recent discussions in Athens with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, Gerapetritis acknowledged the complexity of the situation, describing it as a 'tough and crucial issue.' Nevertheless, talks will proceed, with the next session slated for December 2 and 3 in Athens.

The two nations, both long-time members of NATO yet historic adversaries, have been embroiled in disputes over numerous matters. These include the demarcation of their continental shelves, access to energy resources, migration concerns, overflights in the Aegean Sea, and tensions related to the ethnically divided island of Cyprus.

The continuation of dialogue reflects an effort by both countries to mitigate longstanding conflicts, potentially easing tensions in the strategically important Eastern Mediterranean region.

(With inputs from agencies.)