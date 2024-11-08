Left Menu

IndiGo Expands Winter Connectivity: New Routes to Boost Eastern and Northeastern India

IndiGo airline is enhancing connectivity to eastern and northeastern regions of India with new and resumed flights in its winter schedule. Additional flights to Bangkok and new routes connecting Guwahati, Dimapur, Ahmedabad, Agartala, and Dibrugarh aim to bolster regional accessibility and facilitate economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:28 IST
IndiGo Expands Winter Connectivity: New Routes to Boost Eastern and Northeastern India
IndiGo airline announced on Friday that it will introduce a range of new flights while resuming others as part of its winter schedule, aiming to boost connectivity in eastern and northeastern India. The airline's fresh offerings will enhance accessibility for both business and leisure travelers.

The airline has introduced additional weekly frequencies on the Kolkata-Bangkok route, flying on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, beginning November 24. With these additions, IndiGo will offer 11 weekly flights to Bangkok, according to airline sources.

Further, the company has rolled out new direct flights linking Guwahati with Dimapur, along with resuming service between Guwahati and Ahmedabad, beginning December 10. Another debut is the tri-weekly service between Agartala and Dibrugarh, operational since October 29. These initiatives are set to facilitate economic growth, tourism, and cultural exchange, enhancing regional connectivity, according to Vinay Malhotra, Head of IndiGo's Global Sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

