Campus Clash: Unrest at Jawaharlal Nehru University

Violence erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University during a protest, leading to accusations between Left and Right student groups. The protest demanded the Vice-Chancellor's resignation and revocation of a rustication order. Tensions remain high as both sides blame each other for the chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 07:53 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 07:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Violence erupted at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during a late-night protest march on Monday, prompting factions from both Left and Right student groups to trade accusations of inciting violence. The incident reportedly occurred around 1.30 am, leading to injuries as stones were allegedly hurled during the chaos.

The protest, organized under the banner of 'Samta Juloos' by the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU), aimed at highlighting demands for the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and opposing a rustication order. The leftist groups claimed the university administration failed to engage, allowing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members to confront them aggressively.

In response, ABVP members denied the allegations, accusing Left-backed groups, including the All India Students' Association (AISA), of instigating clashes and disseminating false information. Video footage captured by students showed a chaotic scene filled with confusion and fear as rival factions clashed near the protest site. University officials have yet to comment on the incident, and tensions remain high on campus.

