Special Needs Education and Industry Valuations Dominate Headlines

UK ministers are committing an additional £3.8 billion to enhance special needs education in English schools. Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to mitigate potential unrest over proposed reforms by injecting significant funds into the sector.

The valuation of Swiss watchmaker Breitling has been reduced to nearly half its 2023 level. This dramatic cut comes from its private equity owners, CVC and Partners Group, as they address underwhelming performance figures.

TK Elevator, a leading manufacturer, foresees increased demand for lifts due to global aging populations. As more people become too frail for stairs, the company anticipates significant market growth.