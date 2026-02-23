Left Menu

Special Needs Education and Industry Valuations Dominate Headlines

The Financial Times covers top stories including UK ministers pledging £3.8 billion for special education, cuts in Swiss watchmaker Breitling's valuation by private equity owners, and predictions by a German elevator manufacturer about rising lift demand due to aging populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 07:46 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 07:46 IST
Special Needs Education and Industry Valuations Dominate Headlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UK ministers are committing an additional £3.8 billion to enhance special needs education in English schools. Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to mitigate potential unrest over proposed reforms by injecting significant funds into the sector.

The valuation of Swiss watchmaker Breitling has been reduced to nearly half its 2023 level. This dramatic cut comes from its private equity owners, CVC and Partners Group, as they address underwhelming performance figures.

TK Elevator, a leading manufacturer, foresees increased demand for lifts due to global aging populations. As more people become too frail for stairs, the company anticipates significant market growth.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets on Edge Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty, AI Sector Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Global Markets on Edge Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty, AI Sector Awaits Nvidia...

 Global
2
Campus Clash: Unrest at Jawaharlal Nehru University

Campus Clash: Unrest at Jawaharlal Nehru University

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Bus Plunges Into Nepal's Trishuli River

Tragedy Strikes: Bus Plunges Into Nepal's Trishuli River

 Nepal
4
China's Call for U.S. Tariff Reevaluation: A Trade Tension Spotlight

China's Call for U.S. Tariff Reevaluation: A Trade Tension Spotlight

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026