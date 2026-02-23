Global Markets on Edge Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty, AI Sector Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Global financial markets faced turbulence on Monday, spurred by uncertainty over U.S. tariff policies. Wall Street futures and the dollar dropped in Asia, while the AI sector braced for Nvidia's earnings. Gold emerged as a safe haven amid geopolitical concerns, gaining 1.0%, while oil prices slipped ahead of U.S.-Iran talks.

The recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down President Trump's emergency tariffs left the market in disarray, prompting new tariffs on a global scale. This ongoing tariff saga is creating a volatile environment, with experts warning of potential economic repercussions.

Amid this backdrop, Asian markets showed mixed performances, with South Korea and Taiwan hitting new highs. European and U.S. futures experienced slight declines, as investors prepared for Nvidia's report. The treasury market reacted to tariff news, impacting the fiscal deficit outlook, and leaving the dollar weaker as the market adjusts to the unfolding developments.