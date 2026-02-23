Religious Discrimination Allegations During Blanket Distribution
Former BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria is accused by opposition leader Tikaram Jully of insulting a Muslim woman during a blanket distribution event in Rajasthan, allegedly withdrawing a blanket after asking her religion. The incident has sparked outrage and claims of discrimination.
Opposition leader Tikaram Jully has leveled serious allegations against former BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, accusing him of religious discrimination during a blanket distribution event in Rajasthan's Tonk district.
According to Jully, supported by a video recording, Jaunapuria asked a Muslim woman her religion and then revoked the distribution of a blanket.
The incident, described by local residents as discriminatory and backed by purported footage, took place during an event promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ajmer.
