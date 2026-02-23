Left Menu

Religious Discrimination Allegations During Blanket Distribution

Former BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria is accused by opposition leader Tikaram Jully of insulting a Muslim woman during a blanket distribution event in Rajasthan, allegedly withdrawing a blanket after asking her religion. The incident has sparked outrage and claims of discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 23-02-2026 07:44 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 07:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition leader Tikaram Jully has leveled serious allegations against former BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, accusing him of religious discrimination during a blanket distribution event in Rajasthan's Tonk district.

According to Jully, supported by a video recording, Jaunapuria asked a Muslim woman her religion and then revoked the distribution of a blanket.

The incident, described by local residents as discriminatory and backed by purported footage, took place during an event promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ajmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

