Religious Discrimination Allegations During Blanket Distribution

Opposition leader Tikaram Jully has leveled serious allegations against former BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, accusing him of religious discrimination during a blanket distribution event in Rajasthan's Tonk district.

According to Jully, supported by a video recording, Jaunapuria asked a Muslim woman her religion and then revoked the distribution of a blanket.

The incident, described by local residents as discriminatory and backed by purported footage, took place during an event promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ajmer.

