Blue Dart's Soaring Success: Record Profits and Strategic Expansion

Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asia's top logistics company, reported robust growth with a post-tax profit of Rs. 60.76 crore for the quarter ending September 2024. Emphasizing technological advancements and strategic investments, the company aims to meet evolving customer needs and capitalize on future opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 12:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Blue Dart Express Ltd., a leading logistics and distribution firm in South Asia, announced a post-tax profit of Rs. 60.76 crore for the quarter ending September 2024 during its recent financial review meeting in Mumbai. The firm attributes its strong performance to its commitment to advanced automation and technology.

Managing Director Balfour Manuel highlighted the company's significant revenue growth, noting strategic investments in network expansion and technological enhancements. The introduction of new aircraft and development of ground hubs are pivotal to scale operations and boost service efficiency, particularly in B2B and e-commerce sectors.

Positioned within the global DHL eCommerce network, Blue Dart is poised to leverage its comprehensive coverage and innovative solutions to sustain growth. With accolades for its workplace environment and business practices, the company aims to remain a leader in express logistics while fostering sustainability and social responsibility through its GoPrograms initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

